PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL’s 75th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi-32 at 7 this morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some times as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later emerged as the biggest political party in the country to lead struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha