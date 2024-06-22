PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

She paid the homage to Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi Raj Ghat.

Sheikh Hasina also stood in solemn silence for some times there to show glowing respect to the great leader of India.

She also spread flower petals over the Samadhi.

The Bangladesh premier, as well, signed the visitor’s book there.

Earlier, on her arrival, the head of Raj Ghat Samity welcomed her.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha