CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said he is not in the race of becoming the Prime Minister.

In his address to a festival reception organised here by the Press Centre Nepal today, the former Prime Minister said protection of democracy, nation and the Constitution are his first priorities.

Stating that economic development and prosperity were his priorities, he said had he wanted he could have become the Prime Minister as he was offered the Prime Minister post for a full five-year term following the 2074 BS elections.

“But the post was not the prime agenda of mine. Rather, I am committed to political stability, strengthening of democracy, and creating an atmosphere for economic development.” As he said, the next revolution should be for economy.

“I have decided to dedicate this latter phase of my life to the cause of economic prosperity and revolution,” he said adding that he was now focused on how to bring a big project to the country and ensure maximum utilization of natural resources. “A new chapter of revolution has been envisaged for socialism and social justice.”

Bharatpur metropolis mayor Renu Dahal said the local government has cooperated with the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) for welfare fund of senior journalists, for physical infrastructure development of the organisation, and for capacity enhancement of journalists.

Source: National News Agency Nepal