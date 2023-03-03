General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday attended the three-day-long Aditya Mokshadham organized at Kushadevi of Panauti in Kavre district.

On the occasion, the PM took stock of the religious activities taking place in the proposed Mokshadham site.

The PM also inspected the fireside and waterside (Homkunda and Jalkunda) of the worship organized there with the purpose to establish universal welfare and crisis mitigation.

Likewise, the PM took information about the physical infrastructure to be developed at Mahayagya Mahaanusthan and Mokshadham. The event was started on Thursday.

Earlier today, CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli also attended the Mahayagya Mahaanusthan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal