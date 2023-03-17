Trading

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday held discussions with the investors of 11 different mega projects being facilitated from the Investment Board of Nepal.

During the programme organized at the Investment Board of Nepal, the PM took stock of the progress and performance of the projects being implemented under the public-private partnership and private investment.

During the event, the developers shared their challenges surfaced in the project implementation, while the PM pledged to take initiatives to resolve the issues.

According to Assistant Spokesperson of Board Ramesh Adhikari, the representatives of the developer companies asked the PM to make investment-friendly environment, ensure legal reforms, inter-agency coordination and facilitation on land acquiring to resolve the issues.

Adhikari said that the PM has assured to direct the concerned agencies to resolve the challenges of the project developers and said that the government was positive to amend the laws and creative conducive environment for investment.

Likewise, PM Prachanda has directed the Board to carry out coordination for other issues.

During the discussions programme, developers of Arun-3, Lower Arun Hydropower Project, Hongshi and HuwaXin Cement Narayani Project, Nepal-China Friendship Industrial Park Project, Muktinath Cable Car Project and others were present to share their implementation status.

Source: National News Agency Nepal