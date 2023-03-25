General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has pledged to establish a research academy for the development and promotion of Newar community's civilization, culture and history.

At a programme here today organized by World Newa: Organization Nepal Chapter on the occasion of 6th World Newa: Day, the Prime Minister said that such an academy will be of all Nepalis not only of the Newar community.

The PM stated that he has a deep respect to the relentless struggles carried out by the Newar community for the development of their language, literature and arts.

During his speech, the PM recalled his efforts made to ensure the recognition of National Sambat to the Nepal Sambat during his first prime ministerial stint.

Saying that the Newar community had key and historical roles in the nation building, the PM added that the Newar community has made crucial roles to spread Nepal's status as a sovereign nation in the world stage.

PM Dahal also stated that the Newar ancestors have vital contributions in the development of heritages like temple, inn, Dabali (square), Pauwa and Devalaya.

In a separate context, Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Dahal said that Maoist Centre and its leadership is the true representative of poor, marginalized and oppressed classes.

The Prime Minister also asked that the poor and oppressed classes to know their true representative stating that his party and he himself fought decisive struggle to establish identity and rights in the new constitution.

Likewise, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Narayan Kaji Shrestha urged all for further enriching Nepal's language, culture for the overall transformation of the Nepali society.

Also speaking at the event, Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh said that the promotion of Newari cultures has helped significant contributions for Nepal's tourism development.

On the occasion, Chairman of Newa De Dabu: Pabitra Bajracharya, Chairman of World Newa: Organization Nepal Chapter Surendra Bhakta Shrestha and others expressed their views on the cultural richness of this community as well as the community's contributions to the areas of arts, culture and literature.

During the event, Prime Minister Dahal honoured poet Durgalal Shrestha, historian Triratna Manandhar, former ambassador Kedar Bhakta Mathema, tourism entrepreneur Karna Shakya, industrialist Rup Jyoti and senior journalist Natikaji Maharjan and others.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS