Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today visited the Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University (TU) Cricket Ground to witness a match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates under the ICC World Cup League II.

The Prime Minister's presence aims to boost up the morale of the Nepali cricketers and for their motivation, it is said. Nepal and the UAE play the final match under the League today. On the occasion, the Prime Minister wished for the success of the Nepali team, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

A large number of spectators have gathered in the TU ground to watch the match. They have painted the colour of Nepal's flag on their face and carry the Nepali flags.

PM Dahal was accompanied by the Bharatpur Metropolis Mayor Renu Dahal and member secretary of the National Sports Council Tanka Lal Ghising among others.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba offered best wishes of a win to the Nepali cricket team via social media. "We are hopeful that our team will play with high morale and will make a new history in the country's cricket. Best wishes of a win to Nepali team," he said.

Similarly, former PM and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli also extended greetings to the team. "Since some days ago, I had been waiting for today's day. Best wishes of a win for the Nepali team. The State is with you. I am with you."

Source: National News Agency Nepal