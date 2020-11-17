General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has condoled the death of communist leader Bom Bahadur Khadka.

Issuing a statement today, PM Oli said that demise of leader Khadka was an irreparable loss to the people and country.

Expressing condolences to leader Khadka, the PM has extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.

Communist leader Khadka was a popular political figure for folks in the then Lumbini zone, specifically in Gulmi district.

The PM has recalled Khadka as a very important politician with unforgettable contributions to the communist movement in Lumbini and Gulmi.

“Integrity towards principle, matured political consciousness and selfless dedication to the party, people and nation are his characteristics,” the PM stated in his message.

PM Oli has also said that Khadka’s contribution would be remembered for long and would be inspiring for the future generation as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal