Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sat for discussions with the ministers of Sudurpaschim government about post-disaster situation in the Province.

During the discussions held at Dhangadhi on Thursday, the ministers advised the central government to announce the disaster-hit areas the crisis-hit zones and announce as well as implement relief packages including the rebuilding programme for the survivors, according to Province Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Purna Joshi.

Besides, the Province Government proposed the Prime Minister to establish a ‘basket fund’ targeting the agricultural sector and other areas facing the disaster consequences and to work together with the province and local governments for the relief of the survivors.

Minister Joshi who also serves as the Spokesperson for the Province Government said, “We have advised the central government to prioritise the post-disaster response.”

In response, the Prime Minister pledged to come up with plans to deal with the post-disaster crisis once he returned the central capital, Kathmandu.

Province government Chief Secretary Madhusudan Burlakoti met with the Prime minister today and suggested him to operate the road that has been obstructed due to landslide triggered by rain.

Chief Secretary Burlakoti said," I have suggested for managing a separate aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation at Dhangadhi airport for providing air services to the hilly districts of the province."

PM Deuba has returned to Kathmandu today after taking stock of the damage caused by flood, landslide and inundation following incessant rain in Doti, Bajhang, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Kanchanpur and Kailali districts.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale, former ministers NP Saud, Ramesh Lekhak and Bir Bahadur Balayar, among others.

Until this morning, 33 people have died and 22 have gone missing in the flood, landslide and inundation in Sudurpaschim province following incessant rains for three days since October 17. Similarly, 17 houses have been damaged in the disaster.

Thousands of families have been displaced due to the inundation in the Tarai districts of the province- Kailali and Kanchanpur. Large areas of rice crop have also been destroyed in the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal