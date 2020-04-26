Key Issues

Vice-Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bamdev Gautam, has said he had suggested party Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to solve the problems in party with collective efforts.

Vice-Chairman Gautam made it clear that in the recent meeting he had with the PM, he suggested the PM that various problems emerged after the rescission of two ordinances could be solved with direct discussion with party committees and respect to their views and suggestions. The PM was urged not to bypass the party committees, Gautam stressed.

Issuing a press release, the Vice-Chairman expressed wonder why some media reported that he and the PM exchanged heated words. However, PM Oli was suggested for holding the meetings of party secretariat and standing committee. If necessary, even the meeting of the central committee was recommended, the press release stated.

“PM Oli patiently listened to my suggestion. He spoke little. Then, I left. It was what happened there. I kindly inform it to all,” Vice-Chairman Gautam mentioned in the press statement.

Source: National News Agency