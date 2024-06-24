PM to address press conference tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow to apprise the media of the outcome of her recent state visit to India.

The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 11am, according to the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on June 21 on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time following the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, this visit was Sheikh Hasina’s second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

During this Prime Minister’s visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) including seven new and three renewed to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

