President Bidya Devi Bhandari has assigned Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to look after the portfolio of eight additional ministries.

The Head-of-State designated the Prime Minister himself to look after the additional ministerial portfolios on his recommendation, as eight ministers in the existing Council of Ministers resigned from their posts on Monday, spokesperson for the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya, said.

Eight ministerial positions have fallen vacant after the Ministers representing the CPN (UML) in the current government tendered resignation from their posts.

Those who resigned were Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Jwala Kumari Sah, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Rajendra Rai, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal, Minister for Health and Population Padam Giri, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Bhagawati Chaudhary and Minister for Defence Hari Prasad Uptreti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal