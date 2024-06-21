PM, top leaders attend RSP’s tea reception



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has attended a tea reception ceremony of the Rastriya Swatantra Party. The party organized the tea reception on the occasion of its second establishment day on Friday.

Likewise, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Deputy Speaker Indira Rana were present at the tea reception held at RSP’s central office Banasthali, Kathmandu.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal and Chairman of Nepal Samajwadi Party Dr. Baburam Bhattarai also participated in the event.

Similarly, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal Chair Upendra Yadav, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden, Janamat Party Chair Dr CK Raut and other senior leaders were in attendance.

On this occasion, President of Rastriya Swatantra Party, Ravi Lamichhane, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister welcomed the dignitarie

s.

Meanwhile, Lamichhane responded to the media persons that RSP was working to meet people’s expectations.

“Expectations of the common people are high. It is challenging to meet those expectations, but we are at work for it”, President Lamichhane said.

Source: National News Agency RSS