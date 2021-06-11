General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday directed the officials concerned to confirm the number of required human resources in different areas of medical sector.

Addressing the seventh meeting of the Medical Education Commission, the PM asked the stakeholders to determine the number of specialists for the diseases related to heart and cancer, and other human resources, including general technicians.

Similarly, the PM instructed the Commission for its effective operation stating that the past two years of the Commission were not satisfactory.

The PM was of the view that the country will not have unemployment problem if the required human resources were produced by identifying the need of such professionals.

“Even at present, the women health volunteers in the villages are the popular doctors there. The rural people can see the doctors only after they turn up to the cities. So, it would be a great achievement even if we could deploy the health professional like nursing staff,” PM Oli said.

Likewise, the PM asked the stakeholders to review the Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) affiliated medical educational programmes.

Regarding the university affiliation of the colleges, the PM said that it all depends on the concerned colleges’ capacity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal