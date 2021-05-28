Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today virtually attended a foundation stone laying ceremony of a new building of Damak Campus.v

The new infrastructure will consist of four blocks including for commercial purposes. Every block will have five floors including an underground parking lot. There will be 24 rooms and 18 shutters. The contract amount of the project is 89.4 million and it will be complete within 10 months of the commencement of project.v

On the occasion, Prime Minister’s chief private secretary Indra Bhandari said the upcoming budget would ensure budget for the enhancement of college infrastructure. Damak Municipality mayor Romnath Oli was physically present on the occasion.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal