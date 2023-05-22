Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the demands of the Shuklaphanta wildlife reserve in Kanchanpur would be addressed.

During a meeting with a delegation of the reserve-affected people at his official residence in Baluwatar today, PM assured the victims of the reserve that land would be provided as compensation for their land acquired for the reserve.

He also issued the necessary directives to the bodies concerned on this topic. The delegation had met with the Prime Minister to draw his attention to the problems, rehabilitation and management of the people affected by the reserve.

In the meeting, the PM gave assurances for keenly resolving the problem, said Om Bikram Bhat, Sudurpaschim provincial assembly member and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader who was in the meeting.

Leaders and cadres of various political parties, including Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud, from Kanchanpur and the reserve-affected people were present on the occasion.

"The Prime Minister has expressed concern for resolving the problems. We are hopeful the demands of the victims of the reserve would be addressed," Bhat said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal