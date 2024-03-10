Contact Us

PM wishes for Gyalbo Lhosar

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said strengthening of the democratic republic, federalism, secularism and social justice was the key task of the present time. In a message on the occasion of national festival Gyalbo Lhosar today, the PM said achieving the goal of national independence, good-governance, social justice and prosperity by strengthening internal unity was our national duty. In his message, the PM has expressed his good wishes to all sisters and brothers including the Sherpa community at home and abroad on the occasion of this festival. The PM has expressed the confidence that this festival would further strengthen internal nationality, mutual goodwill, tolerance, cooperation and unity. The Sherpa community in the country marks this festival with a great joy as its New Year. Source: National News Agency Nepal

