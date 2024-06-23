PMC announces ‘Pokhara for all seasons’ scheme



The Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC) has announced the ‘Pokhara for all seasons’ scheme to attract tourists and boost tourism businesses.

The programme will be implemented in partnership with the private sector to lure visitors to the city famed for lakes and enchanting landscapes.

Similarly, the PMC is to observe 2025 as the Pokhara Visit Year.

Mayor Dhan Raj Acharya shared this information while unveiling the Metropolis’s annual policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2024/25 on Sunday. The Metropolis will coordinate with federal government, provincial government and private sectors to attract at least 1.5 million tourists in 2025.

An action-plan will be devised to implement the Tourism Capital Pokhara Integrated Strategy so that planned development would be forwarded in Pokhara, the provincial capital of Gandaki Province, said Mayor Acharya.

Furthermore, ‘one ward one special programme’ will be conducted to identify the original and specific identities of each 33 wards and to leverage the

ir possibilities, he informed.

The newly unveiled policies and programmes mentioned that investment meetings/events would be organized to attract and encourage domestic and foreign investments to invest in potential projects by ensuring policy and procedural reforms.

Electronic medium will be optimally utilized for the tourism promotion. The destination profile of major tourist spots in the Metropolis would be prepared.

Source: National News Agency RSS