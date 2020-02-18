General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has appealed to all to work together to make the national aspiration of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis' successful. Extending best wishes on the occasion of National Democracy Day here today, he has urged all Nepali citizens to contribute to the campaign of attaining prosperity for the country and happiness for the people.

Stating that the present government was working to expand and consolidate complete democracy along with economic development and social justice, the Prime Minister said the government was spearheading a campaign to upgrade Nepal to a mid-income country by 2022 and achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030. We are utilizing every period, possibility and ability to achieve those goals, Prime Minister Oli said, It is through this journey that we will realize the national aspiration of making Nepal prosperous and the Nepalis happy.

Remembering today as the day when the Nepali society, politics and governance liberated itself from autocracy and barbarism and chose the path towards a bright and beautiful future, Prime Minister Oli has in the message of best wishes paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the long struggle for democracy in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal