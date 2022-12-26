General

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has issued instructions not to buy any extravagant goods and articles for the Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar.

The PM has issued such directive through his private secretariat. Ramesh Malla, the PM’s private secretary, said the new Prime Minister has issued directives that no new and ‘showy and expensive’ articles should be bought.

PM Dahal gave this directive to the PM’s Residence Management Section through his private secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal