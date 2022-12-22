General

A demonstration flight was conducted today at Pokhara Regional International Airport.

The Yeti Airlines made the first successful demo flight at the airport. According to Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula, the flight took off from the old airport at 2:15 pm and landed at International Airport at 2:27 pm.

During the flight, the crew members assessed the airport is technically fit for the flight operation.

Pilot Pramod Raj Gautam said the airport is of international standard and the landing went as per the expectation. The airport is formally coming into operation from January 1, 2023.

Likewise, the Buddha Air also made a demo flight at the airport at 3:06 pm today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal