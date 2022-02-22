General

A workshop was organised in Pokkhara to discuss possible ways to bring carbon neutrality in the city.

The programme organised by the Pokhara Metropolis with technical support of the British Government aimed to identity areas of carbon emissions in the city and implement strategies for reduction.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Om Sharma spoke of the need of making Pokhara carbon-neutral.

It may be noted that Vision Document 2100 of the Pokhara Metropolis aims to pursue a policy of carbon neutrality and by organising the workshop, the local government hopes to track major areas of carbon emissions in the town and take measures for reduction.

Project technical director Dr Jim Arthur reminded that the Metropolis had its commitments for carbon neutrality while preparing the document and he was happy to collaborate with it for its implementation.

British Ambassador for Nepal, Nicola Pollitt applauded the Metropolis for its efforts for green growth and inclusive development. Decarbonisation was the urgent need of the hour and the British Government was proud to be part of the Metropolis measures towards that end.

Pokhara metropolis mayor Man Bahadur GC stressed the need of combined efforts to achieve carbon reduction and build the carbon-neutral city.

Gandaki Province government representative Badri Raj Dhungana pledged to support the measures to achieve sustainable development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal