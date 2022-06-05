General

The Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC) is to plant a tree sapling at all the house compound within the next three months. The metropolis is to involve the Pokhara denizens in the tree plantation programme in a mandatory manner.

Metropolis mayor Dhan Raj Acharya made this announcement at a tree planting programme organised by the PMC to mark the 50th World Environment Day today.

As he said, the metropolis will provide the tree saplings to the citizens and the PMC Environment Section will make the preparations for the tree plantation campaign.

On the occasion, mayor Acharya recalled the sudden and unexpected flood few years back in the Seti River that flows through Pokhara and the last year's flood in Manang and Madi. He said, "Tree plantation is mandatory for maintaining the environmental balance. We will urge the city dwellers to plant at least one sampling of a small-size tree within their house compound even if the house has a small compound," he said.

Mayor Acharya expressed remorse that the many ponds, the resting places with trees and peepal and bar trees that dotted the city in the past have vanished with growing haphazard urbanization, pointing out the need for planting trees to save the environment.

He also urged all community organisations to plant saplings at public places and open spaces in the city.

PMC planted saplings at its office at Pokhara-24 and on the precincts of Kashyap Lake on the occasion of the World Environment day today. More than 200 saplings of several varieties were planted on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal