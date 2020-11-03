Key Issues

The Pokhara Metropolitan City Office has closed for today on the demise of Member of Parliament (MP) and the then chief of Pokhara Municipal Panchayat, Surya Bahadur KC.

Issuing a press statement today, the Metropolitan City Office said the office of the metropolitan executive and all ward offices will remain closed in honour of late KC.

KC's demise has left the Metropolitan Executive stunned and the Pokhara Metropolitan City will always recall his contributions made for the development of Pokhara, read the statement.

Renowned entrepreneur KC was also the invited central committee member of Nepali Congress.

He died last night at his residence in Mustang Chowk, Pokhara. He was 63.

Source: National News Agency Nepal