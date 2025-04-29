Contact Us
Pokhara Metropolitan City Urges Immediate Resumption of School Activities


Pokhara: Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC) has called for an immediate resumption of teaching and learning activities in schools. The schools have been instructed to begin the new academic session by April 30, as stated in a circular issued on April 28.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the education division of PMC released a notice urging teachers and school management to recommence classes that have been disrupted due to prolonged agitation by the teachers’ federation. The directive emphasizes that schools must be operational by April 30.

The new academic session was initially scheduled to start on April 21, but it has experienced significant delays. This is the second notice issued by PMC, underscoring the urgency of resuming educational activities.

