General

Pokhara ‘Nepal-UK Foundation’ has distributed food assistance to 104 indigent families.

The families residing in the outskirts of Pokhara Valley and Lamachaur, Dip, Archalbot, Naya Bazar, and NayaGalli were the beneficiaries of the assistance distributed through the ‘Helping Hands Pokhara’.

According to Helping Hands representative Sunil Gurung, JagatGurung and BhimGurung, on behalf of the Foundation, sent the assistance amount through PrakashGurung.

Prior to this, the Foundation had provided food assistance to around 560 families in Kaski.

Source: National News Agency Nepal