Key Issues, politics

The Bagmati provincial government has decided to appoint Bimal Pokharel of Dolakha as the Director of the Provincial Good Governance Centre. A meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday appointed Pokharel to the post for a four-year term.

Likewise, the cabinet decided to contribute 5 million rupees to the Madan Bhandari Foundation through the Social Development Ministry, according to the government spokesperson Kailash Dhungel.

Other decisions taken include proposing projects and programme under the federal equalization and special grants, mobilize alternative energy system grants, provide Rs. 24 million for the integrated settlement in Jilu of Dolakha and conditional grants to every local level in the province, added Dhungel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal