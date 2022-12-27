General

Advocate Dr Dinmani Pokharel has been recommended for the appointment to the post of Attorney General.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today recommended Pokharel before the President for the appointment as the legal advisor to the government of Nepal. There is a constitutional provision that the President, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, appoints the Attorney General.

Dr Pokharel holds Master’s degree in Law from Delhi University of India and in Political Science from the Netherlands. He has a PhD degree in Copy Rights.

Earlier, Khamma Bahadur Khati was the Attorney General during the Nepali Congress President led government. He resigned from the post on Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal