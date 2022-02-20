General

Police have arrested 13 people during protests against the US Grant Assistance, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). They were detained during an anti-MCC protest in and around New Baneshwor.

Both members of the police force and protesters were injured during the clash that took place between the two sides on the occasion. According to Nepal Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Bishnu Kumar KC, 10 persons have been injured in the incident.

Currently, the security situation in the valley is normal.

Police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to control and disperse the crowd. Protesters hurled stones at security personnel and disrupted the road, obstructing travellers from Bijuli Bazaar to Tinkune Bridge via Baneshwor.

A significant number of Nepal Police and Armed Police personnel had been mobilized considering the possible security threat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal