The police have arrested 15 people accused of their involvement in a looting and arson at New Bus Park in Kathmandu on February 13. A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested and made them public amid a press conference here today.

They have been accused of looting mobile shops by breaking into a shopping center called Lotse Mall, and torching police vehicles and police beats in Kathmandu in the name of a protest called by transport entrepreneurs on February 13.

The arrestees have been identified as Suraj Magar, 19, of Kavrepalanchok district, Ritesh Basnet, 30, of Udayapur, Yaman Rai, 30, of Morang, Sunil Kalikote, 18, of Nuwakot, Roman Nagarkoti, 22, Sudip Tamang, 18, Madhav Shahi, 33, Keshar Rai, 19, Indra Tamang, 18, of Sindhuli, Ilaraj Gurung, 26, of Dhading, Rajan Raut, 27, of Udayapur, Harisharan Tamang, 28, of Kavrepalanchok, Bikash Gurung, 18, of Dhading, Sambidhan Pariyar, 27, of Chitwan and Kabin Khadgi, 19, of Kathmandu.

The arrestees are students, and drivers and their helpers, said Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathaur, adding that investigations were underway. Earlier on Wednesday, the police arrested 10 people for their involvement in the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal