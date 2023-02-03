General

Police arrested eight hackers who were involved in illegally withdrawing money from the bank accounts by using a mobile banking app.

Metropolitan Police Range Chief, SSP Siddhi Bikram Shah informed that eight persons involved in hacking bank accounts by using a mobile app named 'nepali keti'.

Lalitpur Police apprehended them from Kathmandu and Makawanpur and made public on Friday. Shah said the hackers had hacked the mobile banking app of the NIC Asia in the name of Hari Prasad Dhakal of Lalitpur-15, Satdobato to withdraw money.

Dhakal had registered a complaint that his bank account of NIC Asia was hacked to withdraw deposited money on last December 2. In an investigation carried out by the police, it was found that an organized group was involved in withdrawing the money from the bank by using digital means.

Among the arrested are Abadesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar, India and is now living in Chawahil, Kathmandu; Dilip Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Krishnasarwan rural municipality-2, Saptari and is currenty residing in Jorpati, Kathmandu; Nagendra Saha Kanu of Bindabasini-8, Parsa; Rabina Chaudhary, an inhabitant of Rangapur-1, Rautahat and is residing in Hetauda, Makawanpur; Sanotsh Kunwar, a resident of Kolabi municipality-4, Bara and is living in Hetauda, Makawanpur; Raju Patel, Sahil Parabej and Shiva Shanker Raut of Birgunj metropolis, Parsa.

The police team seized nine set mobile, one laptop and four ATM cards from them.

According to preliminary investigation, they had emptied Rs 5 million from the bank accounts of different individuals.

A case of banking offense was registered against them at the Patan High court, Investigation is underway, police informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal