Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The police have nabbed a group of four persons with Rs 2 million rupees and golden ornaments from various places in the Kathmandu Valley. The arrestees identified as Fulkaji Tamang, Amir Tamang, Buddha Tamang and Roshan Lama of Sindhupalchok district have been accused of looting a Chinese national out of Rs 2 million and golden ornaments.

At present, they are living in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality of Kathmandu district.

On 29 March, they entered a rented apartment of a Chinese national Yong Chhiyong, 34, at Thamel and robbed him of the amounts and gold ornaments, said the police. The masked looters took under control wife of Yong, Anjali Tamang and spouse brothers Prabesh Tamang and Pasang Tamang and tied their limbs with robes before looting.

A special team from the Metropolitan Police Range and Metropolitan Police Circle, Lainchaur, acting on a tip off, made the arrest.

Likewise, the police arrested a person with Rs 4.3 million rupees and gold ornaments from Nagdhunga in Chandragiri Municipality-2 on Saturday night. The legal source of which has not been established. The arrest was made during a security check on a passenger bus (Province No 3-01-00-6 Kha 0912) heading to Kathmandu from Tulasipur, Dang.

The confiscated amounts and gold ornaments were hidden in a fake button created on the vehicle. The arrestee has been identified as Sandip Kaushal from Tulasipur Sub Metropolitan City-5 in Dang district. Investigations were underway, said Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Basnet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal