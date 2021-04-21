Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested fraudsters from Sinamangal for duping people with fake PCR reports. They were arrested on Tuesday.

Those arrested by the police were- Chitra Bahadur Rayamajhi, 45, originally from Jhapa, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Saptari, Pradip Kumar Giri, Badal Miring Thing and Aman Kumar Yadav from Mahottari, Bajesh Pokhrel from Morang, Saroj Chhetri,22, from Dolakha.

The Metropolitan Crime Division had launched a drive on it a week ago. Two health facilities- Suriya Healthcare Pvt and Merit Multicare Medical Centre were also involved in the crime.

Chief at Division, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandra Kuber Khapung told RSS that the gang were preparing PCR reports and delivering the people at hotel and residences. To everyone's surprise, they were preparing the reports within short time of one to two hours. The gang was targeting those traveling by plane for the foreign employment.

On Wednesday alone, 172 persons flying abroad were returned from TIA for possessing fake PCR reports. The police had confiscated four reports termed negative for PCR without test from Suriya Healthcare of Sinamangal on Tuesday. Even the collection of swabs was seized from there.

Even the computer and medical equipment used for preparing report were taken under control by the police. The police suspected that the ganged fleeced huge money by producing fake PCR reports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal