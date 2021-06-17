General

The police have arrested a man with a pistol and five live cartridges from Triyuga-12 in Gaighat in Udayapur district.

A team from the district police office acting on a tip off on Wednesday night made an arrest of Parshu Ram Chaudhary of Triyuga Municipality-3, said Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dahal.

The firearm and its ammunition were hidden in the house of his first wife, he said. Former CPN (Maoist Centre) cadre, Chaudhary had kept the firearm and its ammunitions since the Maoist insurgency.

He carried out many extortions by using the firearm, according to police investigations. Later on, he switched to become a member of the Federal Socialist Party. The police also confiscated some donation receipts printing the All Nepal Trade Union Federation and the All Nepal Construction Workers Union from Chaudhary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal