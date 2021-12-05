Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Kathmandu police have arrested a person with approximately Rs 7 million, the legal source of which has not been verified.

A joint team from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu and the Metropolitan Police Circle, Durbarmarga, acting on a tip off, raided a clothing shop at Durbarmarga and arrested its manager Hirosi Khanal in possession of the amounts totaling Rs 6.905 million, said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu. The arrest was made on Saturday night. The shop sells clothes of ‘Being Human’ brand.

The amounts- Rs 4.9 million in denomination of Rs 1,000, 2.05 million in denomination of Rs 500—were packed in a blue bag, he said. The arrestee has been sent to the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, Pulchowk, for further investigations, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal