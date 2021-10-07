General

The traffic police have held nine persons for fleecing passengers leaving the Kathmandu Valley for their home in the wake of upcoming festivals including Dashain, Tihar and Chhath. They were taking more fare than the set amount for public transport from various parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

As part of the police campaign to ensure safe and easy travel for the passengers amid upcoming festivals, a team from the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division in civvies made the arrest.

Many illegal activities in transport including charging passengers higher and violating traffic safety rules have taken place. This has increased when festivals are around the corner and a significant number of people are leaving the Kathmandu Valley for their homes.

The police like every year have set up passenger help desks at various 14 places in the Valley to help the outgoing and incoming passengers.

The number of people leaving the Valley for their homes for festivals is increasing alarmingly this year. So, in view of illegal activities in transport sector during festivals and ensure safe journey to passengers, the police have been mobilised in the Valley, said Senior Superintendent of Police Janak Bhattarai.

The arrestees have been identified as Samir Shrestha of Chitwan, Kiran Limbu of Dhankuta, Sabin Rai of Sunsari, Raj Thakuri, who lives in Kathmandu, Bishal Gurung of Dang, Ramesh Kathayat of Kailali, Nabin KC, Arun Magar of Nijgadh, who works for Shuvaratri bus counter at Balkhu and Binod Rana of Jajarkot, who runs Narayani bus counter at Kirtipur.

They have been handed to Police Sector, New Bus Park and Police Circle, Kalimati, added the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal