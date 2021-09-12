Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The police have made public three persons arrested with a huge cache of opium amid a press conference here today.

The confiscated illegal drug amounts to 2.2 kg. A team from the Metropolitan Police Circle, Lainchaur on Saturday afternoon apprehended Dhan Maya Pun, Rudra Rana and Jotan Pun of Rukum (East). Pun was held from Thamel in KMC-26 while she was searching for prospective buyers.

Others were arrested from Mitranagar, New Bus Park acting on her information, said Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Basnet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal