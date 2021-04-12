General

Chitwan District Police has confirmed the identity of four persons dead in Chitwan tractor accident occurred on Sunday evening. Five persons were killed after a tractor met with an accident in Rapti Municipality-11 of eastern Chitwan.

According to District Police Office, Chitwan, the deceased are 35-year-old Khadak Lama of Rapti Municipality-5; Magan Mahato, 40, of Khairahani Municipality-9, and Chhaniya Mahato, 50, and Sitaram Shrestha, 45, of Rapti Municipality-4.

Likewise, identity of a 25-year-old man is not ascertained as yet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chitwan Surya Bahadur Thapa said that the tractor (Na 1 Ta 6282) that met with an accident at Chiyudekhola near Aampani was carrying labourers from Thakaltar of the district.

A total of 19 people were injured after the tractor fell some 200 metres off the road.

DSP Thapa added that condition of seven injured ones is critical. And, the injured ones are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Bharatpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal