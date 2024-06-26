Police follow zero-tolerance policy against corruption: IGP

Inspector general of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun here on Wednesday said Police are following zero-tolerance policy against corruption, unethical and anti-social activities.

“An investigation into the wealth of police officials is underway and authentic information expected to be found out,” he told journalists at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines this afternoon.

The IGP mentioned that a meeting between the Bangladesh Police Services Association and journalists was held to discuss the recent media reports on the wealth of police officials and the police headquarters’ response.

“The issue will be resolved through discussions,” he assured.

He also lauded the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making investment to the law enforcement agencies. “Cops are now capable to face any challenge for keeping country’s law and order situation stable. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has increased logistic and necessary manpower support for Cops and arranged training facilities both at home and ab

road”, he added.

He said earlier Khulna was a death valley, den of terrorists, banned outlawed parties and Sundarbans turned into heaven of forest robbers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina restored law and order there after Awami League came to state power and announced robbers free Sundarbans.

About Pori Moni issue, IGP Mamun said Golam Saklain, the former additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was sent on compulsory retirement after the allegations against him were confirmed.

Bangladesh Police adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards any immoral activity, he said.

Earlier, the IGP laid the foundation stones for a four-story armory building, a six-story multipurpose building, and an electrical substation. He also inaugurated the Boro Boyra Police Outpost and a multipurpose shed.

The IGP also planted an Amloki tree sapling at Boyra Police Line premises of KMP.

Later, he attended a meeting with police officials at the police commissioner’s office, KM

P commissioner Md Mozammel Haque, DIG of Khulna (Commandant) Md Nisharul Arif, Khulna Range DIG Moinul Haque, additional police commissioners Sarder Rakibul Islam, Taslima Khatun and superintendent of police of Khulna Md Sayedur Rahman, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha