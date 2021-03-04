General

The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division on Thursday handed over 27 motorcycles to the rightful owners after the two-wheelers that had been stolen were found.

The lost motorbikes were found by the special team deployed from the Division during the period of two weeks.

Chief of the Division, Janak Bhattarai, shared that the team was deployed based on the tipoff and special information to find the lost vehicles.

According to Bhattarai, the motorcycles were seized from Jorpati, Jagati, Kandaghari, Machhapokhari, Gokarneshwor, Budhanilkantha, Tokha, Naya Buspark and other sites of the valley by the police personnel deployed in plain clothes.

Likewise, some motorcycles were also confiscated from Nuwakot, Dhading and Makawanpur districts too.

The Division has also asked the motorcyclists to apply special precautions as chances of motorcycles theft were very high due to long hours of parking in an isolated and dark place for long without fixing additional lock and siren.

The Division said that it found 279 motorcycles lost in the current fiscal year and handed over to the owners while lodging cases against 41 people involved in the theft case.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari has asked the stakeholders to lodge an application by logging in online service for Lost Vehicle Application or call in Traffic Police's Hotline 103.

Source: National News Agency Nepal