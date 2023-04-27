General

The detainees were identified as Md Fazlu, 25, hailed from Purbo Hajipara village, Siful Islam Sohel, 28, an inhabitant at Gopalpur village and Jubaer Hossain Foysal, 29, resident at Gopalpur village in Begumganj Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Thana Mir Jahedul Haque Rony said on information a team of police conducted a raid in Joy Bangla Bazar area and held them with the pistol.

Police also recovered three motorcycles.

They were produced before a magistrate court today.

A case was filed in this regard.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha