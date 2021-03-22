General

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel stressed the need for all three-tier of governments to facilitate the police for its well-performing organizational management.

At a workshop ‘Review of Performance of the offices under Bagmati Province Police Office and future strategy’ held at Dhulikhel of Kavrepalanchowk on Sunday, he said that the government would keep this into consideration.

As the Constitution has delineated the responsibilities of all three tiers of governments the first responsibility of the management of police organization rests on federal government until the adjustment process completes, he asserted.

CM Poudel expressed his confidence that the Bagmati Province could do a great deal for the police organization after the adjustment process. “The police organization could not perform well until improvement in their organizational management and capacity and logistic arrangements”.

Also on the occasion, Secretary of Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law Madan Bhujel said efforts would be made for well-equipped physical infrastructure and creating posts required for the police organization.

Bagmati Province Police Office In-charge and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Basanta Kumar Lama urged the subordinate offices to present their performance in data.

The District Police Offices of the Province and Bagmati Province Police Training Centre Dudhauli had presented their performance on the occasion. Among other participants at the workshop were from the district police offices of Sindhuli, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk and Sindhupalchowk as well as the Bagmati province police training center. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal