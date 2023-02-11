General

The District Police Range Kathmandu suspended a head constable who had baton charged a doctor in the capital.

Senior head constable Shambhu Jung Gurung was suspended today for manhandling Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at Kathmandu-based National Trauma Centre Dr Janithlal Singh during the presidential escort on Friday. The police personnel thrashed Dr Singh for walking on the street while President Bidya Devi Bhadnari was returning after addressing the parliament.

Spokesperson of District Police Range Kathmandu, SP Sitaram Rijal informed that the police personnel baton charging the senior orthopedic surgeon was suspended after initiating investigation process into the incident for breaching police professionalism, responsibility and accountability.

Spokesperson Rijal urged one and all to help neutralize the incident as emergence of dispute between police personnel and on-duty doctors became sensitive. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal