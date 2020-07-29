legal-Judicial

The police today morning rescued two ambulances carrying patients and their attendants that were swept away local rivers along Ghorahi-Tulasipur road and in Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan City-4 in Dang district.

A team of seven people including police personnel rescued an ambulance 20 meters down the Hapur river along Ghorahi-Tulasipur road. The ambulance (Ra 1 Cha 892) with a patient and attendants was headed to Tulasipur from Narayanpur.

Likewise, another team of 20 people including police personnel saved another ambulance 15 meters down the Sisne river in Ghorahi Sub Metropolis-4. The ambulance with a patient and attendants was headed to Tulasipur from Kapilvastu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal