General

Police have stepped up its search for other people implicated in fake Bhutanese refugee scam. It may be noted that a group of people had involved in defrauding millions of rupees from the people in the name of sending them to the USA in guise of Bhutanese refugees.

According to the District Police Office, Kathmandu, a team has been mobilized for the search and investigation after the accused with arrest warrant remained out of contact, said Superintendent of Police at the Range, Sitaram Rijal.

He shared CPN (UML) Secretary and former Energy Minister, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi with arrest warrant is out of police contact. Similarly, police have not been able to get any information about Niraj Rai, son of Indrajit Rai, security advisor to then Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa.

Indrajit Rai was already arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam. Also the Spokesperson at the Range, SP Rijal mentioned that search and investigation into 10-11 accused was underway by arresting eight people so far.

Thapa's Security Advisor, Indrajit, then Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, Sandeep Rayamajhi, Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Tanka Gurung, Sandesh Sharma Pokhrel and Sagar Thulung have already been arrested.

The District Police Range has been carrying out investigation into the incident as an organised crime. A total of 106 victims have so far filed complaints in the scam. ---

Source: National News Agency