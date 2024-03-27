Police seize 15 kilos hash from airport



Kathmandu: Police have confiscated 15 kilogrammes of hashish from the Tribhuvan International Airport. The contraband which was being smuggled out to foreign country was seized on Tuesday and the media was informed of this today.

Central Police Spokesperson Bhim Prasad Dhakal said the police found the cannabis concealed inside 18 photo frames of the ARA MEX courier that was bound to London via Doha on Qatar Air while carrying out checking of the cargo by using the X-ray machine of the TIA Customs Office.

He said the confiscated substance has been send to the Nepal Police, Narcotics Control Bureau at Koteshwor for additional necessary investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal