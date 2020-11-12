Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A team from the District Police Office Makawanpur seized a car along with 80 kilogrammes marijuana from near the Bhutandevi temple in Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-10 today.

The car with registration number plate Ba 6 Cha 1476 was parked near the temple and the police confiscated the contraband while checking it out of suspicion, District Police Office's spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent Indra Bahadur Rana, said.

The car's owner had absconded after parking the car there and the police conducted the checking in the presence of local people's representatives. Police have initiated investigations in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal