Police have seized liquor worth more than Rs 1.8 million, which was readied for smuggling, from Nepal-India border at Manrasiswa Municipality-5 in Mahottari district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prakash Bista of Mahottari district said the liquor was stored at Kataiya village in the municipality aimed at smuggling to the Indian market.

A joint patrolling team of police personnel deployed from Police Post at Kattikataiya and District Police Office held the liquor last night which was sealed in 667 cartoons.

The liquor has been sent to the Inland Revenue Office, Dhanusha, for further investigation, the police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal