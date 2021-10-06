General

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Asta Laxmi Shakya has said the police institution has brought a significant change in its image.

In her address to a programme organised here today on the occasion of the 62nd Police Day by the Bagmati Province Police Office, Hetauda, the Chief Minister was of the view that the police institution had ensured effective service delivery though it was not adequately resourced both materially and technically.

The Province Government is ready to support the institution to further increase its competency and professionalism. As she insisted, the organisation should be developed as a more professional and disciplined and a friendly body.

Likewise, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Dr Ajay Kranti Shakya apprised that the provincial government offered financial assistance to construct over 40 buildings for the Nepal Police and provided it with vehicles and has allocated budget worth Rs 450 million for the current fiscal year, 2021/22.

As he opined, the work of the adjustment of police personnel should kick off as the provincial government has already issued the Police Act. Hetauda police chief Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prakash Jung Karki, praised police personnel for their contribution to the state and people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal