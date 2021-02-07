General

The Nepal Police has accelerated the investigation process into the incident of alleged rape and murder of 17-year-old Bhagarathi Bhatta of Chadepani in Dogadakedar rural municipality-7 of the district. A team led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Janak Raj Pandey has started investigation into the case.

Furthermore, a separate team led by DSP at the Central Investigation Bureau has also been mobilized for technical support to the investigation, according Chief of Baitedi Police, Narayan Prasad Adhikari. Trained sniffer dogs are also being used to help with the investigation.

Meanwhile, police have recovered a mobile phone used by the late Bhatta, which is expected to help with the investigation process.

Bhatta was found dead in the local lablek jungle on Thursday evening, during a search carried out after she did not return home from school on Wednesday.

Bhatta had lost her father only two months ago. Her elder brother is in Delhi, India in course of employment, while her mother Draupati Bhatta remains devastated to lose her daughter, two months after she lost her husband.

Meanwhile, Shiva Raj Bhatta, the uncle of late Bhatta, said that the family will not receive the body until the people behind the incident are apprehended. The family has said that late Bhatta was found with bruises all over her body including in the sexual organs and hence suspect that she may have been murdered after rape.

A post-mortem has been carried out and the report will be received in few days, said chief of District Hospital, Baitedi Dr Basant Raj Joshi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal